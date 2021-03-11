Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.70. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,532. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

