Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.43. 9,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

