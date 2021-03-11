Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,873. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

