Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,275,582. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.