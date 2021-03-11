Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 301.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 2,319,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 251,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

