Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $7.50 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 853,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,615,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of -322.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

