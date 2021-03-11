Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.18 on Thursday, reaching $451.19. The stock had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.39 and a 200 day moving average of $480.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

