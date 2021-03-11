Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $178.07. 22,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

