Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,229. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

