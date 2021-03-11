Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 11,054 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,486,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

