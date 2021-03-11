Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 5,084 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $5,089,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold a total of 1,566,818 shares of company stock valued at $91,027,816 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.49. 165,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,121. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

