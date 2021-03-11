Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 613 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.07 and a 200 day moving average of $339.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

