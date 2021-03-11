Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 749 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Shares of TMO traded up $13.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

