Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 7,773 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 497,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,502. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

