Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 896 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

DG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.90.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.