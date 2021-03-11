Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 969 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $228.72. 18,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.98. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

