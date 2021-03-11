Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $6.86 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

