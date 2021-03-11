Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Clean Harbors worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLH opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

