Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $411,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

