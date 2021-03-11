Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 179,292 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 179,292 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Huntsman worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

