Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 33,999 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.23% of TriState Capital worth $16,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

