Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 6,707 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Assured Guaranty worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

