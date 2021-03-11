Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,031,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,945,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000.

CONXU stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

