Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,566,480 SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,566,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.75% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $20,578,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
SOC Telemed Profile
SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
