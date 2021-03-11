Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 11,110 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Switch worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

