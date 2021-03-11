Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 8,884 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.95% of NIC worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

