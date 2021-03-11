Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

