Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

DOC stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

