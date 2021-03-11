Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,485 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of WNS worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $874,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

