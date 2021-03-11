Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 151,505 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Itron worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

