Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Holly Energy Partners worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

