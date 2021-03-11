Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,513 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,544 shares of company stock worth $22,163,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

