Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,045 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $270,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

