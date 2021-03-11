Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

