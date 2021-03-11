Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,315 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.