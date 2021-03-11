Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,451 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Marten Transport worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 294.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.