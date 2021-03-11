Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Semtech worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,540,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,969,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 534,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,112 shares of company stock worth $6,766,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

