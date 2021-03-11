Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $15.24 Million Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,913 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.99% of Blucora worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $815.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

