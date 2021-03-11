Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.