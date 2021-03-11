Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 493.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.11% of Century Communities worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

CCS stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

