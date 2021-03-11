Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.88 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,993 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of CNH Industrial worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,395 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.