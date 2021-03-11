Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $18.57 Million Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of 2U worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in 2U by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 2U by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 12.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWOU opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

