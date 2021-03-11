Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $8.68 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.37% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AERI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 173,418 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,131.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 97,090 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AERI opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

