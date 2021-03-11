Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,520 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.94% of Arco Platform worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $267,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 2,432.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $823.66 million, a P/E ratio of 175.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.