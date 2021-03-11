Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Helmerich & Payne worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

