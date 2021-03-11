Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $11.89 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 369,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

