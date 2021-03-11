Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Rapid7 worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

