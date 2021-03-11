Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.18% of ICF International worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.