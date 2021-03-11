Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,108 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 62,577 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.33% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,256,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,308,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of NEP opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

