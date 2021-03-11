Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $482,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.44 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

